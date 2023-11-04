DENVER (AP) — Quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, Army’s swarming defense forced six turnovers and the Black Knights knocked No. 17 Air Force from the list of undefeated teams with a 23-3 win on Saturday.

Daily and the Black Knights entered as an 18 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But they quickly set the tone with a dominant opening half in which they led 23-3. A stunned and staggered Falcons team never got on track in front of 52,401 fans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The mistake-prone Falcons (8-1) had four fumbles, threw two interceptions, missed a 32-yard field goal and turned the ball over twice on downs as their best start since 1985 came to a halt. They entered the day as one of eight undefeated major college football teams.

Army (3-6) snapped a five-game skid and moved into the driver’s seat to hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. The Black Knights need to beat Navy on Dec. 9 to claim the prize in the annual round-robin competition between the service academies. Air Force can retain the trophy if Army loses to the Midshipmen.

The CIC Trophy outright winner earns a trip to the White House and of course bragging rights.

Army senior linebacker Leo Lowin led a menacing defensive performance with 12 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Black Knights were constantly pressuring Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier.

The senior Larrier turned the ball over four times, including twice being picked off by cornerback Bo Nicolas-Paul. Larrier lost for the first time as a starter after tying the program mark for a QB by going 8-0.

The Falcons never got their nation-leading ground game churning. Air Force was held to 155 yards rushing, which is about 145 yards below the team’s season average.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights have won three of the last four over Air Force. They trail in the all-time series 19-38-1.

Air Force: The Falcons saw their streak of 13 straight wins dating to last season come to an end. It matched the school mark set in 1984-85.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Air Force rose to its highest ranking in two decades, but will tumble — maybe even out of the poll.

THIS & THAT

The stadium flyover consisted of four A-10s. … Colorado and coach Deion Sanders hosted Army for a practice this week in Boulder. … Army kicker Quinn Maretzki was 3 for 3 on field goals.

UP NEXT

Army: Host Holy Cross next Saturday.

Air Force: At Hawaii next Saturday.

