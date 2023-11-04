ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — White Abarrio won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by a length on Saturday, putting trainer Rick Dutrow back on top months after his 10-year exile from the sport ended.

A celebratory Dutrow hugged anyone he could in the winner’s circle before throwing his arms around White Abarrio. He previously won the Classic in 2005 with Saint Liam.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., White Abarrio ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.87. Sent off as the 5-2 favorite, the gray colt paid $7.20 to win.

Dutrow saddled White Abarrio for just the third time. The 4-year-old colt was previously trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., but the owners moved him to Dutrow’s barn after two of Joseph’s other horses died this spring.

Dutrow returned to training last spring after serving a 10-year suspension by New York racing officials for a history of violations.

___

Associated Press freelance writer Mike Farrell contributed to this report.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports