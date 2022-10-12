FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott’s recovery from a broken right thumb continues.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end of practice Wednesday after starting the workout in the rehab group.

The division lead will be on the line when the Cowboys (4-1) visit the Eagles (5-0) on Sunday night.

Rush has won four consecutive starts, including over last year’s Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

McCarthy has said he wanted Prescott to get a full week of practice before playing, and he indicated Wednesday’s activity didn’t count toward that.

“I think we’re still in the medical rehab phase,” McCarthy said. “So once he clears this phase and he’s fully activated, then I think that’s when we have our conversation.”

The Eagles can take a two-game lead on the defending division champions with a victory. Prescott is 7-3 in his career against Philadelphia.

It would be the first start against the Eagles for Rush, who has won the first five starts of his career going back to a victory at Minnesota last season.

McCarthy said Rush’s winning streak wasn’t a factor in the decision on when Prescott would return.

“You’ve got to trust the medical process,” McCarthy said. “I know Dak didn’t want to hear it. You’ve got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too. Not that I’m saying we’re being conservative because that doesn’t really line up with him the way he approaches preparing to play.”

