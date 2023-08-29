SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb carried a no-hit bid through eight against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night with the help of a scoring change and a sliding eighth-inning catch by Austin Slater upheld in a video review.

Nick Senzel was credited with a single in the third inning on a two-hopper that third baseman Casey Schmitt snagged with a backhand grab. The rookie’s throw from foul territory was high and pulled a leaping J.D. Davis off the first-base bag.

Official scorer Chris Thoms originally called the play a hit, then changed it to an error.

With two outs in the eighth, Will Benson hit a pop to short center. Slater sprinted in, leaped forward and caught the ball backhanded while prone. Cobb raised both arms in celebration.

After a period of suspense, crew chief Bill Miller announced “The call on the field stands,” and the crowd roared.

Senzel was the only runner to reach through eight innings off Cobb, who struck out seven and threw 113 pitches. The Giants led 5-0.

Cobb was trying to win for the first time in eight starts since July 5.

