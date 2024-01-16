Arizona hired San Jose State’s Brent Brennan to be the Wildcats’ next head coach on Tuesday, replacing Jedd Fisch about 48 hours after he left for Washington.

Brennan, 50, agreed to a five-year contract with Arizona, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school did not immediately release terms of the deal.

Brennan to Arizona is the latest domino to fall in college football coaching since Nick Saban announced his retirement at Alabama.

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer was hired to replace Saban on Friday, Fisch replaced DeBoer two days later and Arizona hired Brennan two days after that.

Brennan was a candidate for the Arizona job when the school hired Fisch after the 2020 season.

He spent the past seven seasons at San Jose State, leading the Spartans to three bowl games in the last four seasons, including the 2020 Arizona Bowl in Tucson. He went 34-48 at San Jose State, a program that has struggled to sustain success during its time in the Mountain West Conference.

Brennan is the first coach to lead San Jose State to three bowl games. He also had stints as an assistant coach at Oregon State and Cal Poly and was a graduate assistant at Arizona in 2000.

