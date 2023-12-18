NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez will receive the largest amount in the $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $1,865,349.

Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll is second at $1,812,337, followed by Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman at $1,798,439, Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider at $1,692,833 and Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele at $1,673,331, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco gets the 13th-highest bonus at $706,761. The 22-year-old did not play after Aug. 12 and was on the restricted list from Aug. 14 through the end of the season while Major League Baseball and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigated an alleged relationship with a minor.

Showing the strength of its young core, Baltimore had seven players earn $7.3 million.

Ten players earned more than $1 million.

Several of the eligible players have long-term contracts. Franco had a $2 million salary this season as part of a $182 million, 11-year deal, Rodríguez a $4 million salary in a $209.3 million, 12-year deal, and Carroll a $1 million salary in a $111 million, eight-year agreement.

A total of 101 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility: 2 years, 228 days of major league service for 2022.

An eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning a MVP or Cy Young Award, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

All-MLB teams are voted by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and officials.

A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com