AP sources: Covington, Capela on move in 4-team trade

Breaking News
BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade
1  of  176
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Anchor Baptist-WF Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse and Annex Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Burkburnett Meals on Wheels Burkburnett Senior Center Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates Church of Good News City View ISD Clay County Senior Center Clinics of North Texas- Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care (doctors will notify pa Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Dr. Ghanbari East Side Faith Center Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Elk's Lodge #1105 Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Evangel Temple-WF Express Employment Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park First United Methodist Church--Vernon First United Methodist Church--WF Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Goldsmith Drug Store-Electra Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta Cowboy Church Henrietta ISD Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holliday ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Jefferson Street Baptist Church Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Magic Aire Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Texas DMV Office Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Thornberry Baptist Church Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls Child Support Office Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Wilbarger Tax Assessor-Collector Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - All offices Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

AP sources: Covington, Capela on move in 4-team trade

Sports

by: TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, right, checks the scoreboard in the final seconds of overtime against the Sacramento Kings as Timberwolves center Gorgui Dieng, left, and Timberwolves center Naz Reid, center look on during an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Kings won 133-129 in overtime. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Among the key components, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not received league approval: Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Rockets from Minnesota, Capela and Nene are leaving the Rockets for the Hawks, the Timberwolves added soon-to-be restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver and the Nuggets got Shabazz Napier from Minnesota plus a first-round pick from Houston.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the trade.

Covington told Houston television station KRIV Fox 26 upon his arrival at the airport Wednesday that he was looking forward to a new opportunity.

“It’s all over the place right now,” Covington said when asked about his emotions. “Just kind of getting adjusted to life changing — drastically — in such a short amount of time.”

It was not immediately clear if a call with NBA attorneys to review and approve the trade would happen on Wednesday or Thursday. The league’s trade deadline is 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

Also in the deal: Jarred Vanderbilt is leaving Denver for Minnesota, and the Nuggets are getting Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves as well as Evan Turner from the Hawks. Gerald Green — who is out with a seasonlong foot injury — also goes to Denver from Houston to help make the math work and is likely to be waived once the deal is final, and Atlanta will also have to make another move to finalize the trade since it must first clear a roster spot. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Hawks would waive Chandler Parsons to clear the necessary space.

Parsons is in the final year of his contract, is making just over $25 million this season and has been away from the team while dealing with injuries suffered in a car crash that attorneys believe has threatened his ability to play at all going forward.

The biggest takeaway from the deal would seem to be that this commits Houston to keeping the small-ball lineup that it has employed with much success of late. Capela was the only center that the Rockets have consistently played this season — and they’re 10-1 in games without him. Houston could still look to acquire another big man for depth through another trade or potentially after a buyout, and this trade gives the Rockets some financial flexibility to do so.

Covington started his career in Houston and has become one of the NBA’s top defenders, and it’s hard to envision him being anything but a strong complement alongside Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Denver — currently No. 3 in the Western Conference — gets some flexibility as well, in part because it now won’t have to decide this summer what to do with Beasley and Hernangomez. The Nuggets also picked up a first-round pick for this year in the deal and that could become a chip in any other trades Denver tries to execute before the deadline.

Capela is under contract for three more seasons and joins Atlanta’s young core of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins. The Hawks will have cap space to use this summer, will likely have a top-five pick in this year’s draft and now have two well-regarded bigs alongside the backcourt of Young and Huerter.

Hernangomez and Beasley each played heavy minutes during a 127-99 win over Portland on Tuesday in what turned out to be their last time wearing a Nuggets uniform. After the final horn, they casually chatted with teammates in the locker room before leaving.

Soon after the trade details began to emerge, Hernangomez and Beasley reappeared to hug teammates.

Beasley had a stunned looked on his face as he walked along the hallway. He briefly popped into the media room to issue a friendly proclamation.

“Next time I see (the Nuggets) I’m gonna drop 50,” he teased.

In Beasley, Hernangomez, Turner and Vanderbilt, the Wolves are receiving four players on expiring contracts, allowing them ample flexibility for further maneuvering either before the deadline on Thursday or in July once the market reopens. They tried last summer to acquire guard D’Angelo Russell, another close friend of Towns, but he went to Golden State instead. And there were more talks involving Russell to complete this deal, but he remained with the Warriors and Denver became the fourth team involved in this complex mix.

___

AP Sports Writers Pat Graham in Denver and Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News