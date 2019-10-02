AP Top 25 Podcast: California pushes NCAA toward inevitable

FILE – In this March 20, 2010, file photo, a ball flicks through the net in front of the NCAA logo on the marquis during an NCAA college basketball practice in Pittsburgh. Defying the NCAA, California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday, Sept. 30, that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

A new California state law could force the NCAA to make a big change to its rules for amateurism. How is that going to work?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Andy Staples joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the ramifications of the Fair Pay to Play Act. Under the law, college athletes in California could not be prohibited from earning money from outside sources for things like endorsements or autograph signings. The NCAA might have no choice but to open up that market for athletes.

Also, have the other top teams in college football closed the gap on Alabama and Clemson through the first month of the season?

Plus, how Auburn’s Gus Malzahn got his groove back.

