1  of  2
Breaking News
Wichita Falls man charged for threatening to shoot Speaker Pelosi, government officials WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

AP Top 25 Podcast: How you came to love college football?

Sports

by: RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The passion and pageantry that surrounds college football can be infatuating.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast,eight people who cover the sport share their stories of how they got hooked.

For some it started when they were little kids. For others it wasn’t until they became young adults that college football grabbed hold.

Joining APs Ralph Russo to explain how they came to love college football are: Nicole Auerbach, Bruce Feldman, Stewart Mandel and Andy Staples from The Athletic; Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg from ESPN; and Paul Myerberg from USA Today.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News