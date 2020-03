LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 on Saturday night.

Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other's faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the Las Vegas crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges' cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third.