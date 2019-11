This week’s KFDX Athlete of the week is Awry Bragg.

Bragg made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Windthorst Trojans on Friday night.

He totaled 160 yards on 20 carries and one reception. On defense, he recorded 8 tackles, one sack and one interception.

As part of being the athlete of the week, Bragg will appear on the Lawrence road digital billboard on Tuesday November 26.