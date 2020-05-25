Athlete of the Week: Morgan Abernathy, Northside High School – May 25, 2020

Morgan Abernathy did just about everything at Northside High School in her four years.
And now she can add our Athlete of the Week honor to her accomplishments.
Morgan’s senior season on the diamond was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the circle she had pitched 25 innings while striking out 45.
Morgan was a five sport athlete for the Lady Indians also playing volleyball, basketball, tennis and golf.
