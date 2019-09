Tryston Randall helped lead the huskies to their second win of the season. He went 26 of 40 on Friday. Randall threw for a school record of 398 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 5 carries for 56 yards rushing.

As a part of being named the KFDX Athlete of the Week, Randall will be featured on the digital billboard along Lawrence Road through out the day tomorrow.



Congratulations to Tryston Randall!