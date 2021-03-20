Aubrey Sims takes HFC/AD job at Weatherford ISD

Iowa Park head football coach and athletic director Aubrey Sims is taking the same job at Weatherford ISD.

In his seven years at Iowa Park, Sims helped build the Hawks into the class 4A powerhouse they now are. Sims sported a 61-29 record, leading the team to the playoffs each of his 7 seasons at the helm.

The Hawks made a state semifinals appearance in 2019, two regional finals appearances and won two district titles.

Sims joins a Weatherford team in Class 6A, coming of a 5-6 season and a first round playoff exit. The Kangaroos play in a district with perennial powerhouse Euless Trinity.

Sims said location played a factor in his decision to take the job, as he has family in the greater Metroplex area. Also, he says the opportunity to coach a 6A program was appealing, specifically in a city with just one high school.

Iowa Park begins the search for its next head football coach and athletic director immediately.