Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race

Matthias Mayer of Austria comes to the end of the course during FIS downhill skiing race action, in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Matthias Mayer edged fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr on Saturday in the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise.

Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. He started seventh.

“Of course, I’m very satisfied,” said Mayer, also the 2018 downhill winner at Lake Louise. “It’s the first race of the season. I know that I had some good work in summer. Not only me. Also, Vincent had good work this summer. As a team, we are in very good shape.”

Kreichmayr had a time of 1:47.97. He was the first racer on the course.

“All in all, a really good run,” Kriechmayr said. “Matthias was amazing today and he was the right winner for this race.”

Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.

After more than 15 inches of snow in a 24-hour period forced the cancellation of a downhill Friday, course workers worked early Saturday to shift snow and groom the course for a noon start.

“They did really good work on the slope today,” Mayer said. “It was good skiing today and it was World Cup conditions.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the top U.S. finisher in 10th.

A super-G is set for Sunday. The women arrive in Alberta next week for two downhills and a super-G at the resort in Banff National Park.

