BBB: Hirschi vs Graham, Feb. 11, 2020

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Do you dream of becoming an astronaut? NASA is hiring
Video
Oregon widower, 80, loses $200K in romance scam
Video
Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
Samsung unveils “Galaxy Z-Flip” smartphone
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California cemetery
Top Stories
Trump expected to attend Daytona 500 race Sunday in Florida
Angels’ Stassi apologizes for Astros’ sign-stealing scheme
Browns’ DE Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL from indefinite suspension
Michigan State rallies to hire Colorado coach Mel Tucker
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Quanah Indians moving on from Matt Garvin
Video
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – February 9, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: 2020 National Signing Day – February 9, 2020
Video
Boy’s High School Basketball: Christ Academy vs Lubbock Christ the King – February 8, 2020
Video
Girl’s High School Basketball: Christ Academy vs Lubbock Christ the King – February 8, 2020
Video
Girl’s High School Basketball: Northside vs Crowell – February 7, 2020
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING: Jury finds Wichita Falls man guilty of multiple sex crimes against child
BBB: Hirschi vs Graham, Feb. 11, 2020
Sports
by:
Latoya Fondren
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 10:39 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 10:47 PM CST
Final Score:
HIRSCHI 59
GRAHAM 46
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
BREAKING: Jury finds Wichita Falls man guilty of multiple sex crimes against child
Auto Racing Challenge
Current Conditions
High School Football: Quanah Indians moving on from Matt Garvin
Video
Latest News
Do you dream of becoming an astronaut? NASA is hiring
Video
Three-time Olympian transitions to life as First Lieutenant at Fort Sill
BREAKING: Jury finds Wichita Falls man guilty of multiple sex crimes against child
More Local News