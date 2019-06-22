Bellinger tops NL in fan All-Star voting; Trout leads AL

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the top vote-getter in the major leagues and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout led the AL in the first stage of Major League Baseball’s new two-phase fan balloting to determine All-Star Game starters.

Bellinger got 3.69 million votes and finished about 39,000 ahead of Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Trout received 3.37 million, well ahead of Houston outfielder George Springer at 2.57 million,

Candidates to start for the July 9 game at Cleveland were narrowed to three at infield positions in each league and AL designated hitter, and nine in the outfield. The remaining contenders will start from zero for phase two, which begins at noon EDT Wednesday and ends at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Texas’ Joey Gallo beat Minnesota’s Max Kepler by 138 votes for the ninth AL outfield spot, and the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres edged Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor by fewer than 14,000 votes for the third AL shortstop berth.

The Dodgers’ Joc Pederson finished 131,000 votes ahead of Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper for the ninth NL outfield berth.

Starters will be announced Thursday night, and reserves and pitchers on June 30.

The players who move on to phase two (in order of vote total):

AL

Catcher: Gary Sánchez, New York; James McCann, Chicago; Robinson Chirinos, Houston

First base: Luke Voit, New York; Carlos Santana, Cleveland; C.J. Cron, Minnesota

Second base: Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles; Jose Altuve, Houston; DJ LeMahieu, New York

Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston; Gio Urshela, New York; Hunter Dozier, Kansas City

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota; Carlos Correa, Houston; Gleyber Torres, New York

Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez, Boston; Hunter Pence, Texas; Nelson Cruz, Minnesota

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles; George Springer, Houston; Michael Brantley, Houston; Austin Meadows, Tampa Bay; Mookie Betts, Boston; Eddie Rosario, Minnesota; Aaron Judge, New York; Josh Reddick, Houston; Joe Gallo, Texas

NL

Catcher: Wilson Contreras, Chicago; Brian McCann, Atlanta; Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

Second base: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta; Mike Moustakas, Milwaukee; Ketel Marte, Arizona

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado; Kris Bryant, Chicago; Josh Donaldson, Atlanta

Shortstop: Javier Báez, Chicago; Dansby Swanson, Atlanta; Trevor Story, Colorado

Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee; Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta; Nick Markakis, Atlanta; Charlie Blackmon, Colorado; Albert Almora, Chicago; Jason Heyward, Chicago; Kyle Schwarber, Chicago, Joc Pederson, Los Angeles

Leading vote-getters at each infield position in each league, the AL DH leader and the top three outfielders in each league earned $15,000 bonuses based on the first round of voting.

