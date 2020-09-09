3 Big 12 teams postpone opener because of virus

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07: The Baylor Bears Cheerleaders perform as the Oklahoma Sooners play the Baylor Bears in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Baylor is the third Big 12 team that has had to postpone its scheduled season opener this week because of the coronavirus.

The Bears were supposed to open at home Saturday against Louisiana Tech, but the visiting school announced Tuesday night that it would not be able to play because of a number of recent positive COVID-19 tests. Athletic director Tommy McClelland said it wasn’t possible for the Bulldogs to play because of the tests and contact tracing that would keep other players out. The school didn’t provide any specific numbers.

No makeup date was announced.

TCU had to put off its scheduled opener Friday night against SMU after a virus outbreak last week among a cluster of Horned Frogs players and support staff. Oklahoma State has pushed back its opener against Tulsa a week to Sept. 19 after the Golden Hurricane were limited during preseason camp because of multiple positive tests.

Seven Big 12 teams are still scheduled to play Saturday.