Watch All 12 Playbook: Iowa State just one win away from clinching spot in Big 12 Title Game

All 12 Playbook streams weekly at 3:30/2:30c on Thursdays.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On this week’s edition of All 12 Playbook, a full slate of games is set for this weekend, with the race for the Big 12 Championship Game getting close to the finish line.

Iowa State needs a win over West Virginia at home to clinch a spot in the title game, and we’ll hear from Keith Murphy at WHO in Des Moines about the Cyclones’ quest for their first conference championship in football since 1912.

Oklahoma is in good position to get back into the title game as they seek a sixth straight Big 12 title, and we’ll check in with Nate Feken of KFOR in Oklahoma City with a report on the Sooners.

Texas’ hopes for a spot in the title game took a hit with a loss to Iowa State last week, and there are rumblings about the future of Tom Herman as the Longhorns head coach. Roger Wallace of KXAN in Austin will have the latest.

Brian Brinkley hosts All 12 Playbook, which live-streams each week Thursdays at 2:30 pm, with reports on all ten Big 12 football teams from affiliates in the Nexstar Nation.