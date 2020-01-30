Jersey Mikes

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Officials identify Oklahoma’s ‘Lime Lady’ at heart of 40-year-old cold case
Commerce secretary: China virus could bring jobs back to US
Dog The Bounty Hunter appears to propose to late wife’s friend on Dr. Oz
Paralyzed at 19, Buoniconti has mixed feelings on football
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Lakers play outside to lighten spirits after Bryant’s death
Top Stories
Nassar survivors offered $215M settlement by USA Gymnastics
NBA changing All-Star Game format, adding a Kobe tribute
‘Captain America’ John Lynch enjoys success as 49ers GM
Overhauled Chiefs defense under Spagnuolo rises to occasion
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 26, 2020
Top Stories
High school girls soccer: Lake Dallas vs. Rider–Jan. 24, 2020
Top Stories
High school boys basketball: Quanah vs. Seymour–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Slidell vs. Prairie Valley–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Perrin-Whitt vs. Newcastle–Jan. 24, 2020
High school girls basketball: Graham vs. Hirschi–Jan. 24, 2020
Contests
Sweetheart Selfie
Big Game Trivia
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Chicago woman infects husband with Coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Jersey Mikes
Big Game Buffet
by:
L. Robles
Posted:
Jan 30, 2020 / 09:55 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2020 / 09:55 AM CST
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Officials identify Oklahoma’s ‘Lime Lady’ at heart of 40-year-old cold case
Live Stream
Dog The Bounty Hunter appears to propose to late wife’s friend on Dr. Oz
Woman charged with fraud after using bank info of woman hired to do housework
Chicago woman infects husband with Coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Latest News
Man has charges connected to home invasion dropped but convicted on possession charge
Scamming Sisters: Woman sentenced for scamming elderly man
Officials identify Oklahoma’s ‘Lime Lady’ at heart of 40-year-old cold case
More Local News