‘That was the greatest victory I’ve been a part of’: Emotional Gibbs reflects on last year’s Daytona 500

1  of  136
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone All Family Chiropractic Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bryson ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Champions Clinic Children Come First Day Care Children's Dentristry-WF Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarity Direct Care Clay County Courthouse and Annex Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Dr. Diane Cooper Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Falls-Ride Family Health Center Family Practice Associates First Baptist Church Henrietta - CDC First Baptist Church WF - Offices First Baptist Church WF- Wee School First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Friendly Door - Iowa Park God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Growing Center Daycare Harmony Clinics Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta ISD Holliday ISD Holliday Senior Center Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class Hospice Wings of Hope Imagination Station Daycare-Electra Interfaith Outreach Services Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Kiddie Kottage/Graham Kinderkids Learning Center Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Maplewood Ambulatory Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Munday ISD Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD NOCONA MINISTRIES/A HAND UP Nortex Regional Planning Commission North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney Family Clinic Olney ISD Olney Rehab and Wellness Center Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD Petrolia Meals on Wheels Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Positive Frame of Mind Counseling Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center Rose St Day treatment Rose St. Clinic Rose Street Mental Health Care Rose Street Spectrum Lawton Rose Street Spectrum Wichita Falls Saint Jo ISD School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trash Collection Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Outpatient Rehab United Regional Physicians Group Vernon College Vernon ISD Waste Connections Trash Service Wichita Christian Wichita County Courthouse Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County courthouse Young County Public Schools

‘That was the greatest victory I’ve been a part of’: Emotional Gibbs reflects on last year’s Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A member now of both the NFL and NASCAR Halls of Fame, Joe Gibbs is looking forward to the 2020 running of the Daytona 500. However, nothing will ever be able to compare to the way the race finished last year.

“That was the first race that we had after J.D. went to be with the Lord,” Gibbs to WRIC sports director Natalie Kalibat. “I realized when Denny Hamlin won that race with J,D.’s name over the door, that was a thrill for us.”

J.D. Gibbs’ death was roughly a week before last year’s race. Joe Gibbs Racing, his father’s race team, announced the death saying the 49-year-old died from, “complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.”

“God was there,” Gibbs said reflecting on the victory. “I felt like J.D. was right at his side.”

And Gibbs knows a few things about victories. As the coach of the Washington Redskins, his team won three Super Bowls. When he made the transition to racing, he collected five NASCAR Cup Series championships.

“And then I come over to NASCAR and have a chance also there to be around the right people and to have 500 teammates here working with me. And to be able to be a part of this and get a chance to be honored with being in the Hall of Fame in racing,” said Gibbs. “Unbelievable.”

Because of his success in racing, Gibbs was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last week, with Denny Hamlin, as well as Kyle Busch, introducing him. Gibbs’ son, Coy, gave him his Hall of Fame ring.

“I think the last two weeks have just been a thrill. I had a chance to do this, obviously, because of all of the great support. The ownership when I was with the Redskins, Mr. Cooke, Mr. Snyder, and then to have the assistant coaches, all the fanbase there,  and to be able to win games and win Super Bowls and get pushed to the front and have a chance to be in the Hall of Fame there was a thrill for me,” Gibbs added.

As you might imagine, Joe Gibbs Racing is looking forward to this month’s Daytona 500 and the week of racing that precedes it.

“We hope everybody is going to be watching,” Gibbs said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News