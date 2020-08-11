Big Ten presidents expected to meet today to decide on football season, per ESPN report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The presidents of the Big Ten universities are expected to meet Tuesday morning to decide on their college football seasons, a report from ESPN states.

ESPN says their conference source says the presidents will consider pushing the season start to Sept. 26 or postponing the season until spring.

The meeting is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m., one day after a Monday’s bombshell report that the majority of the presidents had already decided to pull the plug on the 2020 season.

That report was met with swift resistance from players, coaches, parents of players, and even President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Ohio State confirmed that incoming OSU president Kristina Johnson represented the university on a call among Big Ten presidents to discuss the fate of fall sports.