Bourdais and rookie Kellett complete Foyt’s IndyCar lineup

by: JENNA FRYER, Associated Press

Sebastien Bourdais, Joao Barbosa

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, file photo, Sebastien Bourdais, left, and Joao Barbosa walk back to their garage after a practice session during testing for the upcoming Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bourdais spent a day in early November helping IndyCar fine-tune its newest safety innovation. Later that night, he learned he was likely losing his job with a year remaining on his contract. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Foyt Racing has completed its IndyCar lineup and will use Sebastien Bourdais and rookie Dalton Kellett in its flagship No. 14 car.

Four-time series champion Bourdais will drive the Chevrolet-powered entry in the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Barber, Long Beach and Portland.

Kellett, a Canadian rookie, will drive a third Foyt entry in the Indianapolis 500. He will drive the No. 14 at the remaining eight street and road courses on the circuit.

Tony Kanaan announced last week he was scaling back to race only the five ovals on the IndyCar schedule, and that includes the Indy 500. The 2013 winner only had enough sponsorship for the Indy 500, and his longtime sponsors stepped up to fund the remaining four oval races on the calendar to give Kanaan a proper sendoff.

The Foyt team then turned to Bourdais and Kellett to complete the season. Bourdais was abruptly fired in December by Dale Coyne Racing and has since put together a full sports car schedule, but the Frenchman wanted to remain in IndyCar.

“I am such a lucky man,” Bourdais said. “Starting my IndyCar career driving for Paul Newman and Carl Haas, and now I get to drive for A.J. Foyt. Staying in the IndyCar series seemed like a long shot back in November. ”

Kellett is a graduate of the Mazda Road to Indy driver development system. He competed in the US F-2000 Series, Pro Mazda Series and spent four years in Indy Lights.

Thee 26-year-old was seventh in the final standings the last two years in Indy Lights. Kellett also raced sports cars last year and was part of three class victories and one pole in the LMP2 class.

“This opportunity is truly a dream come true for me, dating back to my days looking up to the drivers in IndyCar back as a young go-karter,” Kellett said. “The pedigree and achievements of AJ Foyt Racing are historic in our sport, and I can’t wait to contribute to their ongoing success.”

The team last month announced that Charlie Kimball will drive the No. 4 this season. Bourdais, Kellett and Kimball will all participate in next week’s test at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

More AP IndyCar coverage: https://apnews.com/IndyCar

