The Bowie ISD school board approved a new head football coach and athletic director and it’s someone quite familiar to football fans in Texoma.

Seymour’s Hugh Farmer is heading to Bowie.



Farmer has spent the past eight seasons in Seymour winning 55 games and leading the Panthers to three district titles.



The Bowie position opened up last month when Corey Mandrell resigned after three seasons leading the Jackrabbits. Bowie went 6-24 during Mandrell’s tenure.