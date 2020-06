AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Richard Garriott will be the second person ever to have orbited space, and reach the deepest point in the ocean if everything goes as planned next week.

The Texas video game developer-turned-explorer leaves for Guam early Monday morning, and from there, will depart to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. He will dive more than 6 miles underwater at the Challenger Deep, which is at the southern part of the trench.