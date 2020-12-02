Boys High School Basketball: Burkburnett vs Bowie— December 1, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles will be allowed to rejoin their teammates at practice Wednesday after the Denver Broncos activated them from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Their return means practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton won't have to be the one taking the snaps at Kansas City (10-1) next weekend as he did in Denver's 31-3 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.