Boys High School Basketball: City View vs Burkburnett – December 4, 2020

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette overcame three snaps over the punter's head and another bad one on a extra point, beating Appalachian State 24-21 on a cold, rainy Friday night when the Mountaineers' Chandler Staton missed a 30-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

Running back Trey Ragas scored three touchdowns, and Levi Lewis threw for 101 yards and a touchdown and ran for 77 yards to help the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) beat Appalachian State (7-3, 5-2) for the first time and win their sixth straight game.