Boy’s high school basketball: Hirschi vs FW Dunbar – December 19, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Najee Harris scored five touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (11-0, No. 1 CFP) got its toughest test in a season of blowouts, but Harris' record-setting performance will send coach Nick Saban to the playoff in search of his seventh national title.