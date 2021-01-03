Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Google employees form first-ever workers’ union at parent company Alphabet
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders new national lockdown as COVID cases explode higher
VIRUS TODAY: Vaccination efforts to end COVID-19 accelerate
Latest stimulus payments have begun hitting bank accounts, but when can you expect yours?
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
John Elway says he’ll hire a GM who will report to him
Top Stories
Ohio State coach Day expects QB Fields to play vs Alabama
Oregon out of top 10 of women’s Top 25 after loss to UCLA
The Latest: No. 3 Villanova’s next 3 games postponed
Gonzaga-Baylor remain 1-2 in AP Top 25; Texas rises to No. 4
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Top 10 plays of 2020 – January 3, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Girls high school basketball: Henrietta vs Bowie – January 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Iowa Park vs Breckenridge – January 2, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Nocona – January 2, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Windthorst vs Muenster – January 2, 2021
Video
High school football: Rider vs Cooper – January 1, 2021
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
Holiday Greetings
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Asi’h – 12-29-20
Video
Top Stories
Talixa – 12-22-20
Video
Jessy – 12-15-20
Video
Monica – 12-08-20
Video
Judge Jeff McKnight – Holiday Greetings 2020
Video
Lifestyle
Lone Star NYE
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Holiday Hot List
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-31-2020
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 12-24-2020
Video
Celebrate the birth of Jesus with First Christian Church
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-17-2020
Video
The Bike Stop Holiday Hot List 2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boys high school basketball: Iowa Park vs Breckenridge – January 2, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Jan 3, 2021 / 12:23 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 4, 2021 / 01:36 PM CST
Iowa Park hosted Breckenridge for a boys basketball matchup.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Food service worker and inmate charged in cigarette smuggling scheme
Country music star launches search for missing man in Crowell
Pro Football Challenge
Meet the Mustangs: Casey Weitzel – January 3, 2021
Video
Affidavit reveals evidence connecting second suspect to O’Brien’s fatal fight
Video
Latest News
Food service worker and inmate charged in cigarette smuggling scheme
Effect of online learning on students’ mental health
Crime of the Week: Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building
Video
More Local News