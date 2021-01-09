Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’
‘I have guns and ammo’: Virtual trail left behind by Trump supporters killed during Capitol riot
Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot
Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Celtics would be without Tatum, Brown for coronavirus rules
Top Stories
Rams get better of division rivals, toppling Seahawks 30-20
Girls high school basketball: Electra vs Benjamin – January 9, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Burkburnett vs Graham – January 9, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Electra vs Benjamin – January 9, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Girls high school basketball: Electra vs Benjamin – January 9, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Girls high school basketball: Burkburnett vs Graham – January 9, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: Electra vs Benjamin – January 9, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Throckmorton vs Bryson – January 8, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Munday vs Crowell – January 8, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Saint Jo vs Bellevue – January 8, 2021
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Asi’h – 12-29-20
Video
Top Stories
Talixa – 12-22-20
Video
Jessy – 12-15-20
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Looking for something special and unique for couples?
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 01-07-2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-31-2020
Video
Real Estate Minute – 12-24-2020
Video
Celebrate the birth of Jesus with First Christian Church
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boys high school basketball: Munday vs Crowell – January 8, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Jan 9, 2021 / 07:05 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2021 / 07:05 PM CST
Munday welcomed Crowell for a boys basketball district matchup.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Pro Football Challenge
Weather
Interactive Radar
Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash
Video
Three teens transported following rollover accident
Video
Latest News
Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Wichita Falls
Video
Despite pandemic challenges, two local small businesses open their doors
Video
Man faces multiple charges after SWAT, crime unit officers raid apartment
More Local News