Boys high school basketball: Petrolia vs Northside – December 5, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 6 Florida beat Tennessee 31-19 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the SEC championship game.

Trask, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, put together another impressive performance. He completed 35 of 49 passes without committing a turnover. He even had a 32-yard punt late in the game.