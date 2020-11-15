Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Texas Senate Debate
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Local businesses teaming up to host free turkey giveaway for families in need
LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces
Video
Hawaiian Airlines passengers can now redeem miles for COVID-19 test kits
Farmers help their own in the fields when they become too sick
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Pioneer Reunion 2020
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
Masters Report
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Boys High School Basketball: Rider vs City View – November 14, 2020
Video
Top Stories
NAHL: Wichita Falls Warriors vs New Mexico Ice Wolves – November 14, 2020
Video
Girls High School Basketball: Rider vs Odessa Permian Basin – November 14, 2020
Video
High School Volleyball: Holliday vs Bushland – November 14, 2020
Video
No. 13 Wisconsin routs Michigan 49-11 in 1st game in 3 weeks
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Boys High School Basketball: Rider vs City View – November 14, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Girls High School Basketball: Rider vs Odessa Permian Basin – November 14, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Holliday vs Bushland – November 14, 2020
Video
High School Football: Plainview at Rider, November 13, 2020
Video
High School Football: Petrolia vs Cross Plains, November 13, 2020
Video
High School Football: Holliday vs Millsap, November 13, 2020
Video
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Giving Thanks
Next Snow Contest
Cutest Kid In Costume Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Oh Christmas Tree
Keeping Texoma Warm
Home for the Holidays
I Love Texoma
Voice For The Voiceless
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Justice – 11-10-20
Video
Top Stories
Calab – 11-03-20
Video
Juan – 10-27-20
Video
Braydon – 10-20-20
Video
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Breast Cancer Awareness
Real Estate Minute
Destination Texas
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 10-12-2020
Video
Monday Money Series
Video
The 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign
Video
Real Estate Minute – 11-05-2020
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boys High School Basketball: Rider vs City View – November 14, 2020
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 10:48 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 10:48 PM CST
Rider and City View battle in a boys basketball game.
Don't Miss
Oh! Christmas Tree is going virtual
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Cutest Kid In Costume
Pro Football Challenge
Weather
Base Camp Lindsey continues fundraising efforts for homeless vets, hosts 4th annual March of Honor
Video
COVID crisis: These states have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks
Latest News
Local businesses teaming up to host free turkey giveaway for families in need
Christmas Magic festivities continue with More Magic market
Video
Henrietta junior high students, individual in administrative building test positive for COVID-19
More Local News