Boys high school basketball: Rider vs Lubbock Monterey – January 2, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rider hosted Lubbock Monterey for a boys basketball matchup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News