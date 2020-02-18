Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall
10 Things to Know for Today
Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time
Turkish court acquits 9 civil activists of terror charges
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Mickey Wright leaves a legacy of big wins, beautiful swing
Top Stories
Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500
Surprise! Raptors, Heat, Grizzlies and Thunder in good place
New 3-point line leading to lower shooting percentages
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Holliday – February 17, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Holliday – February 17, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Basketball: Rider vs Wichita Falls – February 17, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Nocona vs Saint Jo – February 17, 2020
Video
Girl’s High School Basketball: Bellevue vs Perrin-Whitt – February 17, 2020
Video
Girl’s High School Basketball: Throckmorton vs Midway – February 17, 2020
Video
Top 10 Plays of the Week – February 16, 2020
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boy’s High School Basketball: Rider vs Wichita Falls – February 17, 2020
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:26 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2020 / 11:26 PM CST
FINAL SCORE:
WICHITA FALLS 39
RIDER 56
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Woman previously arrested while giving lap dance, now charged with driving while intoxicated with child
Henrietta Holds Open Forum at School Board Meeting
Video
PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman in serious condition after horrific wreck at Daytona
Video
Auto Racing Challenge
Live Stream
Latest News
Woman previously arrested while giving lap dance, now charged with driving while intoxicated with child
Electra man and woman break man’s leg over stolen flashlight, charged with aggravated assault
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 tip after June 2019 homicide
Video
More Local News