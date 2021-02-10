Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
24°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial
Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase
1 dead, 4 hurt in Minnesota health clinic shooting; man held
FDA approval of at-home SMA drug changes life for Wichita Falls family
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
10pm Sportscast – February 9, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school soccer: Rider vs Brewer – February 10, 2021
Video
Boys high school soccer: Wichita Falls vs Aledo – February 10, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Jacksboro – February 9, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – February 9, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Boys high school soccer: Rider vs Brewer – February 10, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school soccer: Wichita Falls vs Aledo – February 10, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Jacksboro – February 9, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – February 9, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – February 9, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Holliday vs Bowie – February 8, 2021
Video
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Sweetheart Selfie
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Helping the Helpers
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Dakota- 02-02-21
Video
Top Stories
Nala – 01-19-21
Video
Jessica – 01-12-21
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Big Game Buffet
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 02-04-2021
Video
Top Stories
Find out what is really causing your chronic pain
Video
Real Estate Minute – 01-28-2021
Video
College and retirement planning
Video
A higher standard of cleaning
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Boys high school soccer: Wichita Falls vs Aledo – February 10, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
Feb 10, 2021 / 12:45 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2021 / 12:45 AM CST
Wichita Falls hosted Aledo for a boys soccer district matchup.
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Delays and closings in Texoma
Auto Racing Challenge
Weather
Current Conditions
UPDATE: Identity of deceased in fatal Archer County wreck confirmed, multiple injuries reported
Video
Latest News
FDA approval of at-home SMA drug changes life for Wichita Falls family
Video
Local businesses give tips on how to prepare for winter weather
Video
Passerby saves family from house fire
Video
More Local News