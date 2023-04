WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Brooklyn Amador signing with Dallas College Richland

Amador finished her senior season with 748 Digs and 52 Aces, earning first team all-district honors and being named to the academic all-district team.

The Thunderducks will take the court next season under newly named head coach Grace Wells, who left Childress High School to guide the program.