Burkburnett selects Brad Boyd as head football coach – April 13, 2021

The search for a new head football coach and athletic director in Burkburnett is over.

Brad Boyd has accepted the job, and will be presented to the Burkburnett school board for approval on Thursday night.

Boyd comes to Burkburnett from Waco Midway, where he has served as the Panthers offensive coordinator since 2016.

“Coach Boyd’s passion and energy was very evident and he has a strong desire to foster and support all athletic programs in BISD, while working to produce great athletes who excel in multiple sports and graduate as high character young men and women,” Burkburnett superintendent Brad Owen said.

Danny Nix is expected to handle the athletic director duties until the end of the 2021 football season, and then turn things over to Boyd.

Nix will remain the Bulldogs boy’s basketball coach.