BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Ten Texoma softball teams have advanced to the Area Round of the playoffs. Eight will play a best-of-three series, while Holliday and Electra are both playing winner-take-all one-game playoffs.

Burkburnett has lost the past two seasons in the Area Round, but the Lady Bulldogs say they feel 2023 will produce a different result.