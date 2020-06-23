Chris Reay promoted as next head coach of MSU women’s basketball team – June 22, 202

Chris Reay has been promoted as the next head coach of the MSU women’s basketball team.
Reay had been an assistant under Noel Johnson for ten seasons, and served as the interim head coach for the final ten games of the 2019-20 season.
