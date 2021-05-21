Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
On the sidelines, Hezbollah looms large over Gaza battle
Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test
Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death
Rittenhouse due to make first in-person court appearance
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Indy 500
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Slippery start at PGA: ‘Sit! Sit, sit, sit … PLEASE!’
High school baseball: Windthorst vs Muenster and other local scores – May 20, 2021
Video
Dodgers get HRs from Smith, Pujols in 3-2 win over D-backs
Class 4A State Tennis (10pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High school baseball: Windthorst vs Muenster and other local scores – May 20, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Class 4A State Tennis (10pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Class 4A State Tennis (6pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Video
Class 2A State Tennis (10pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Video
Class 2A State Tennis (6pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Video
Class 1A State Tennis (10pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Video
Contests
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Just Like Dad Photo Contest
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike
Senior Sendoff
Severe Weather Bag Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2021 Honors
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Destiny – 05-18-21
Video
Top Stories
Jasmine – 05-11-21
Video
Aiden and Airryen – 05-04-21
Video
Ja’Viera – 04-27-21
Video
Lifestyle
Springtime in Texoma
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 05-20-2021
Video
Top Stories
Relieve your chronic knee pain
Video
Give your loved ones peace of mind in their time of mourning
Video
Luxury Bath of Texoma – Springtime in Texoma 2021
Video
Seniorly Yours, LLC – Springtime in Texoma 2021
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Class 2A State Tennis (10pm sportscast) – May 20, 2021
Sports
by:
M.J. Baird
Posted:
May 21, 2021 / 12:14 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2021 / 12:14 AM CDT
Class 2A State Tennis action from San Antonio.
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest
Submit Your Senior Sendoff
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Trending Stories
About Us
Wichita County Grand Jury indicts Anthony Patterson, facing 25 years to life
Video
Woman busted for prostitution in undercover human trafficking investigation
Texas to opt out of pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits
Video
Man charged with burglary after taking tools from Fairfield Inn
Latest News
WFEDC approves incentive package for Clayton Homes one week out from TCEQ building clearance
Video
WF restaurant getting its TV close up
Video
Two Graham restaurants join forces to stay open through pandemic
Video
More Local News