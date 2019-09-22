College Football: UT Permian Basin at Midwestern State- September 21, 2019

Highlighted by three games matching top-15 teams, this was the first weekend of the season to seriously separate College Football Playoff contenders and pretenders.

Feel free to take a seat at the adults' table No. 8 Auburn and No. 13 Wisconsin. We are looking for teams capable of disrupting the established upper tier in college football this season, led by No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers and Badgers might — maybe — have the stuff to crash the party.