Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls/Kickapoo
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Border Report Tour
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Annual car event creates bonds between corvette enthusiasts
Iowa Park food pantry collecting donations for remodel
WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge
TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday program
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
College Football: UT Permian Basin at Midwestern State- September 21, 2019
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Separating contenders and pretenders
Munoz shoots 63, leads Sanderson Farms by 1 shot
Trick play helps Pitt upset No. 15 UCF 35-34
Federer wins with a little help from friends Nadal and Borg
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Texas Online Overtime: Week 4
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Kingdom Prep vs Notre Dame – September 20, 2019
Top Stories
High School Volleyball: Rider vs Graham – September 20, 2019
High School Volleyball: Wichita Falls vs Hirschi – September 20, 2019
High School Football: Bowie vs Holliday – September 20, 2019
High School Football: Sacred Heart vs Petrolia – September 20, 2019
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Senior Focus
Cool Down Texoma
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Texoma Gives 2019
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
College Football: UT Permian Basin at Midwestern State- September 21, 2019
Sports
by:
Tobin McDuff
Posted:
Sep 21, 2019 / 10:13 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2019 / 10:43 PM CDT
Midwestern State defeated UT Permian Basin 14-8.
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
Interactive Radar
Man charged after threatening to kill 5-year-old son for hitting too hard while rough-housing
TV Schedule
Events Calendar
Latest News
Annual car event creates bonds between corvette enthusiasts
Iowa Park food pantry collecting donations for remodel
WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge
More Local News