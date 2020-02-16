1  of  2
Live Now:
Countdown to Daytona: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500 KFDX 3 News at Noon

College Softball: Midwestern State vs Regis – February 16, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News