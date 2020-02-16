College Softball: Midwestern State vs Regis – February 16, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — UConn's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over.

The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut's run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.