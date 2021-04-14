College softball: Vernon College vs Hill College – April 14, 2021 Game 1

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Vernon College Chaparrals hosted Hill College for a NJCAA softball matchup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News