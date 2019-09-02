MSU Women’s Volleyball preview-September 1, 2019

In the past 20 years, the Midwestern State volleyball program has only posted three 20-win seasons: 2005, 2007 and 2008.

As Tobin McDuff tells us in tonight’s MSU preview, the Mustangs are hoping to surprise a bunch of people this season and maybe, just maybe, return to that 20-win mark. After posting just five wins a year ago, the Midwestern State volleyball program is fighting for respect in 2019.

“A lot of people, especially in our conference, don’t really respect us in the way that we think we deserve to be just because we know how hard we have been working and everything. And obviously everyone in the conference has been working hard but I think that really is an important step is to just put our foot in the door and make sure that people notice that we do deserve respect and once we get that respect we will be able to play to our full potential,” Sarah Glawe said.

The Mustangs are picked to finish 16th out of 18 teams in the Lone Star Conference.

“I think that we like a challenge as a team so from the coaching staff to our entire team we really love challenges so if you want to rank us 16th, that’s fine. I mean we are not going to be 16th so that’s fine,” Sarah Glawe said.

“That kind of gives us motivation to do better and be better in practice and on the court, in games you know. I think it just motivates us if anything,” Sarah Eakin said.

The Mustangs return four starters – led by former Wichita Falls Coyote, senior middle blocker Sarah Eakin. Eakin set a school record last season by posting 1.3 blocks per set.

“Sarah Eakin, my girl. I love her. She has literally done such a good job being another captain on our team. She has done an amazing job at being a top blocker if not the top blocker. She has such a good court presence on and off the court. She is in nursing school which is insanely hard and she has just done a great job of leading the team as well,” Glawe said.

Junior setter Sarah Glawe returns after finishing third in the LSC with 7.7 assists per set.

“Glawe is the glue to our team on and off the court and that is a big piece of what makes us successful and where we are headed. So we are just excited about that. She has gotten better and that makes our team better,” head coach Valerie Armstrong said.

Junior Raven Pressly and sophomore Lauren Honeycutt are also back after combining to start 43 games. Among the newcomers to watch are local products Alyssa Estrada-Hamby, who starred at Rider High School. And former Archer City Lady Cat Audry Lopez, who most recently played at Trinity Valley Community College.

“I’ve definitely grown as a player, definitely more confident. Playing at the collegiate level is a lot more fast-paced than high school and I think having two years under my belt, that confidence has really gone up,” Audry Lopez said.

What is a realistic goal this season? “A huge goal of ours is definitely to make it to the conference tournament because I mean we are a new team, we have new ideals, new goals. So I definitely think that is a realistic goal for sure,” Sarah Glawe said.