Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead off campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas student and Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, 20, was found dead off campus, according to his friends who spoke to KXAN.

The Austin Police Department said it received a call Thursday at 12:18 p.m. reporting a death on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. It said the circumstances of the death were not suspicious and identified the person as Jacob McAdams Ehlinger.

Jake Ehlinger is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. In a video posted to the Longhorns’ Twitter account May 1, Jake Ehlinger can be seen in orange celebrating the moment his brother got the call from the Colts. A reporter for the Athletic reports Sam Ehlinger has left the Colts’ rookie camp in Indianapolis and has returned to Austin.

Jake Ehlinger was a preferred walk-on for the Longhorns in 2019. He was most recently listed as a sophomore on the team’s roster. He was not listed on any injury reports this spring. Before that, he played for Westlake High School and helped the team head to back-to-back 6A State semifinal appearances.

Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Texas Orange and White Spring Scrimmage football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Jake and Sam Ehlinger’s father died in 2013 after having a heart attack while swimming in the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco.