Midwestern State and all of NCAA DII to Shorten Schedules in 2020-21 – May 19, 2020

KFDX has learned that Division II athletic schedules will be reduced for the 2020-2021 school year. No official announcement has been made by the NCAA.

In a survey sent out by the NCAA, an overwhelming majority of conference commissioners, athletic directors, and presidents are in favor of a reduction of schedules.

Below is a list of sports and the amount of games cut from their schedules:

BASEBALL (-10): reduced from 50 to 40 games

MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (-4): reduced from 26 to 22 games

CROSS COUNTRY (-1): reduced from 7 to 6 dates

FIELD HOCKEY (-4): reduced from 18 to 14 games

FOOTBALL (-1): reduced from 11 to 10 games

MEN’S & WOMEN’S GOLF (-7): reduced from 21 to 16 dates

LACROSSE (-4): reduced from 17 to 13 dates

ROWING (-6): reduced from 20 to 14 dates

MEN’S & WOMEN’S SOCCER (-4): reduced from 18 to 14 games

SOFTBALL (-12): reduced from 56 to 44

SWIMMING/DIVING (-4): reduced from 16 to 12 dates

MEN’S & WOMEN’S TENNIS (-8): reduced from 25 to 17 dates

TRACK & FIELD-INDOOR & OUTDOOR (-6): reduced from 18 to 12 dates

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (-6): reduced from 26 to 20 dates

WRESTLING (-4): reduced from 16 to 12 dates