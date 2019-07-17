Sports Spotlight: MSU Football Summer Workouts- July 15, 2019

August 10th, the MSU Mustang Football team will report for Fall Camp and the 2019 season will get underway.



Until then, several Mustangs are hitting the gym and the turf leading up to reporting day.

“I guess you really kind of build the relationships throughout the summer, you know its Monday,Tuesday, waking up at 6:30 and then lifting through the day and a lot of guys work and go to class so it really just shows how much this team cares that we have so many guys here this summer,” said Zach Purcell.

The Mustangs have a tough season ahead with 4 home games and 7 away games including a Division I opponent: Northwestern State University.

“I’m very excited. First time playing a DI team. I’m ready for that and um season’s going to go well, like it was good last season, but now that we have the bond that we wanted. Everybody’s here working out with summer workouts, so I feel like this season is going to be good,” said Nate Nicolas.

“We’re playing eleven games this year with no bye week, but I think this team is ready for. Its something that were built for. I think the spring and the summer will show that, and has shown that and so I think were ready for it and I know our coaches have been doing there work in the off season and during the summer to get us right and put us in the right positions,” said Zach Purcell.

The anticipation leading up to the seasons opening kickoff is high. A countdown to the first game inside their locker room motivates the Mustangs each and every day.

“We just all work together. We don’t fight or nothing. Were going to win,” said Nate Nicolas.

Until September 7th, you can catch the Mustangs out on the practice field getting in the reps and putting in the time to bring home those wins in the upcoming season.