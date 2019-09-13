University of Alabama tracks students at football games

ALABAMA (CNN) — Fed up with students leaving football games early, the University of Alabama will start tracking their attendance.

For years, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has lamented the university’s students for starting the celebration early and leaving football games well before the clock hits zero.

It could be a problem of the crimson tide’s own making winning and winning big doesn’t make for exciting finishes.

Now, the university is doing something about the mass exit prior to the fourth quarter.

Students who attend the games download an app that keeps a tally of reward points that ultimately qualify them for perks like national championship tickets.

Once a student enters Bryant Denny Stadium, their movements can be tracked, and if they leave early, the app will know.

That means they can’t cash in on the bonus reward points distributed to those who stay to the fourth quarter.

Of the nearly 40,000 students, not all will get coveted tickets to the games, so accumulating points will be critical.

