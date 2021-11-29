Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Dallas Cowboys Monday announced their head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The news was first reported from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter:

ESPN’s Todd Archer, a Dallas Cowboys Insider, tweeted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys on McCarthy’s involvement with game preparation while undergoing COVID-19 protocols:

Archer also tweeted no other players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:24 a.m. Monday, November 29:

