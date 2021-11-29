FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Dallas Cowboys Monday announced their head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
The news was first reported from ESPN Insider Adam Schefter:
ESPN’s Todd Archer, a Dallas Cowboys Insider, tweeted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys on McCarthy’s involvement with game preparation while undergoing COVID-19 protocols:
Archer also tweeted no other players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of 10:24 a.m. Monday, November 29: