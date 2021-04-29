Cowboys trade No. 10 pick to Eagles

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys traded the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys received the No. 12 overall pick and Philadelphia’s third round pick back in the trade, according to ESPN’s broadcast.

Philadelphia selected 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 pick.

Dallas was projected to take a cornerback, but top prospects Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were taken by the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, respectively, before the Cowboys could select.